One local fire company is celebrating 75 years of serving and protecting the community.

The Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company held a picnic Saturday to thank residents for their generous support over the past 75 years.

They wanted to do something fun for the community because they have helped them so much over the years. The event had food and family-friendly activities like a bounce house.

“Just fellowship. We asked other departments to take time out of their Saturday. Living here in Erie, you don’t get a lot of nice Saturdays. They all showed up to make it a better draw for people to bring their kids to come out. It’s just fellowship, brotherhood as it were,” said Chief Kevin Bartlett, Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire chief says they are in the process of accepting final bids for building a new fire station in front of the park.