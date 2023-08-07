One local nonprofit is the first of its kind in the entire Erie region.

Julia Hospice and Palliative Care is the first live-in hospice facility in Erie County. Their office is located on Richmond Drive and is the first outpatient service of its kind.

Before the office opened, the only access terminally ill patients had to this kind of care was in two major hospitals. Once patients got discharged, there were no services in the community.

Right now, they are raising funds for the Julia House, which will be the first free-standing residential and in-patient hospice facility in Erie County.

Those services are usually only offered in larger cities like Cleveland and Buffalo.

“We haven’t had something similar to this here in Erie County, so it’s about time. We have needed a facility like this probably for 25 years or more. We are very excited about the chance to get so close to being able to make this a reality for our community,” said Dr. Christopher Strzalka, Julia Hospice and Palliative Care.

Dr. Strzalka added he is excited to have the support during Erie Gives Day.