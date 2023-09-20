If you’re passing through downtown, you might notice the Erie County Courthouse lit up. The reason? To support Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has ordered the courthouse to be illuminated purple starting Wednesday night. This is ahead of the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s that is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The walk will begin at Perry Square to Gridly Park and back to Perry Square.

One Erie County Council member’s wife, who has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, said it’s important to support so people like her can get access to the new developing medications.

“Alzheimer’s disease is relentless. There are a staggering number of people who have Alzheimer’s disease and even folks who haven’t been diagnosed yet, and there’s no cure. There’s just so much to be grateful for, so much left to live, and that truly is from the heart where I choose to stay for as long as I can,” said Victoria Bayle, board member of the Pennsylvania Alzheimer’s Association.

The courthouse will be lit purple for the rest of this month.