(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded $2.58 million in Keystone Historic Preservation grants across the commonwealth — and $117,250 is coming to northwest Pennsylvania.

The goal of these grants is to support projects that identify, preserve, promote, and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and the revitalization of communities.

“We are pleased to support these important projects from across the Commonwealth. It is rewarding to impact communities in 21 different counties,” said Andrea Lowery, executive director of the PHMC.

Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects.

The breakdown for the grants going to NWPA looks like:

Crawford County First Baptist Church of Meadville – $100,000

Erie County City of Erie – $25,000 Mercyhurst University – $25,000 Presque Isle Light Station – $17,250



Funding also supports municipal planning initiatives that focus on historic resources or may be used to meet building or community-specific planning goals. The program also supports construction activities at resources listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

“The selected projects represent the breadth of historic resources that Pennsylvanians value – from cornerstone buildings in their downtowns to a rural grist mill and significant lighthouse. This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations.”

Learn more about these grants by visiting PHMC online.