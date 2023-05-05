A new opportunity to get the Erie Community involved and active is on its way to residents.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is bringing a kickball league to downtown Erie this summer.

The league will be open to eight teams of seven to ten individuals with a $450 registration fee per team. Kickball will begin on Friday, June 2 and will run for six weeks on Friday nights from 5 to 9 p.m.

The experience director of the EDDC said the league is a great way to connect the community even if you are not interested in playing.

“There are shops on 5th and State, Public Market, bricks restaurants, even the food hall right here just steps away from all these awesome amenities. So, we just want folks to be able to come out and hang out and even if you’re not going to play, this is a really cool spectator sport just kind of watch come on out here and watch some folks having fun,” said Ryan Hoover, experience director for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

For more information on the kickball league and how to sign up check out their website here.