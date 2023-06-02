The Erie Downtown Development Corporation kicked off a new league to get the Erie Community involved and active this summer.

What says summertime more than kickball with friends?

On Friday, the Flagship City Sports & Sips Kickball League kicked off at Perry Square.

It’s for seasoned veterans or aspiring athletes.

One of those athletes is Logan Hayes, she said she joined the league with her friends to have some fun.

“We love sports, so we figured this is a great way to come to Erie and have a good time,” said Logan Hayes, an Erie resident.

And she loves getting outside too.

“Well, I loved gym class and I figured this is a great way to exercise and have a fun time,” Hayes said.

She doesn’t get to see her friends as much as she would like.

“Well, it brings us together like normally I would not see my friends as often as weekly so this is a great time for us to come together and the Erie summer you cannot beat,” Hayes went on to say.

The organizer of the league is glad to bring people together.

“So, we are just trying to get people downtown and have fun in Perry Square in the field,” said Shane Quigley, kickball league organizer.

The league will run for six weeks on Friday nights from five p.m. to nine p.m.

The league runs until June 14 and the playoffs begin June 21.