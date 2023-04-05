The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has advanced in its projects and plans to keep pushing forward to invest for the next 50 years.

Over the last five years, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation has been working on 12 projects. Their goal is to transform the downtown area.

The EDDC’s new project on Fifth and State streets includes a four-story climbing gym and 30 apartments on the upper floors.

The CEO said they plan to have the apartments opened by June — nine of them have already been claimed.

“We want this to be a destination for people in the community because it’s the heart of our community, but we also want to turn Erie into a destination for the millions of people who are living within a driving distance of Erie,” said John Persinger, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Persinger added that the climbing gym is set to be open sometime around August.