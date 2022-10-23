Griswold Park became the hub for its 4th annual Fall Celebration as the Erie Downtown Partnership welcomed the community in an event made for all ages.

The Erie Downtown Partnership was busy all summer working on engaging events for the community utilizing city spaces and this year was another success. Erie residents came out to Griswold Park in droves on Saturday and Sunday, bringing family, friends and pets.

Some of them even dressed up in their Halloween costumes. The forecast for last year’s downtown Fall Fest was plagued by rain, but this year, the weather cooperated and organizers were thankful.

“We got really lucky with the weather today. It’s a beautiful day outside, but we’re really trying to make downtown Erie a year-round destination for all sorts of fun activities, like fall fest, but we’re looking forward to a busy winter season too. We have Small Business Saturday coming up, Downtown d’Lights, Christmas tree sale and all sorts of stuff. We’re not stopping anytime soon,” said Dave Tamulonis, events manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Tamulonis said that this is one of their biggest family-centric events of the year, including free pumpkin painting, a trunk-or-treat, face painting and other fun activities for the kids. Over 35 vendors were scattered around the park, along with live music from local artists.

While Erie has been no stranger to these downtown events all summer, one man came all the way from Washington, Pennsylvania to come to Sunday’s event. Jason Dunkle came from far away to attend the fall fest and said that he comes to Erie any chance that he can get, especially for an event like this.

His dog, Grayson, was in the festive spirit and quickly became the center of attention.

“I mean, where we live in Washington, PA, they do have some fall events, but nothing like this. That’s why we love coming to Erie because there’s always something fun to do,” said Jason Dunkle, Washington, PA resident.

The Erie Downtown Partnership said that they’re looking forward to continued community outreach events throughout the year.