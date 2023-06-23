The Erie Drug and Alcohol Coalition held its 13th annual conference Friday afternoon.

It took place at Millcreek Community Church and featured speakers from the local chemical dependency and law enforcement.

The coalition raises funds that turn into grants for drug and alcohol awareness activities.

Dawn Sokol, a board member, said that opioid and medical marijuana are current trends in our region.

“We have in our audience counselors, attorneys and law enforcement, so we have a little something for everyone — updates on drug trends, updates on case law and also trauma-informed care counseling skills things like that,” said Sokol.

If you want a list of treatment centers in Erie, you can go online here.