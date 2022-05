Erie Events will host an open house at the Warner Theatre Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., and again from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Patrons are invited to tour the newly renovated theatre including the grand lobby, auditorium, backstage, dressing rooms and rehearsal hall.

The open house is part of the Erie County Public Library’s histERIE Week. Patrons are asked to use the State Street entrance.

More information about the Warner Theatre can be found at eriewarnertheatre.com.