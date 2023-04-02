This past Sunday was Palm Sunday. Many know it as a date on the calendar that marks one week until Easter Sunday.

All throughout Erie, various religious groups practiced and celebrated in different ways.

One church in Erie is hoping to preach positivity and joy on this Palm Sunday.

The Community United Church said that truly all are welcome in their church, they said that Lent is a season of love.

For those that practice, Palm Sunday marks the first day of Holy Week and the final week of the Lenten season.

It’s celebrated in many ways, but the Community United church in particular welcomes everyone, being an openly affirmative and inclusive parish.

“You know, our motto is that no matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you’re welcome here and we really mean that. So, things like that are kind of indicative of the kind of theme that we try to really portray,” said Joy Johnson, an associate pastor at the church.

Pastors said that everyone’s journey through faith is unique and individualized and at their church, they try to relate to everyone through customs that are both old and new.

“For the last couple of years, we’ve actually been pairing Broadway songs with the story of Lent and at first, when we were talking about it as an idea we thought ‘wow is that going to work?’ we found out that it brings the story alive in powerful ways,” said Rev. Dr. Rich McCarty, senior pastor for the church.

McCarty explained that the arts can often times tell stories about humanity better than our own traditions.

And so, bringing together the arts with those religious traditions can amplify the faith experience.

“Our songs and our themes are around love and justice and doing the right thing and Palm Sunday is like the culmination of that triumph,” Pastor Johnson went on to say.

“We would hope that everyone has a blessed Palm Sunday and that regardless of our religious traditions, we would learn its lesson, that we would be open to the mystery of life and follow love where it leads us, it’s not always in expected places,” Rev. Dr. McCarty stated.

The Erie community now looks forward to Easter Sunday, which is just right around the corner.