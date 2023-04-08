Families were out and about getting a jump start on Easter activities.

When you think of Easter, typically you think of chocolate, bunnies and of course egg hunts; but some took egg hunting to a new level.

Hundreds of families visited the Erie Zoo for their “Spring Egg-venture.” This event was sponsored by Burger King and the Romolo’s Chocolates.

People started lining up hours before the zoo opened to get the first spot in line.

“We have been doing this for a couple decades now I believe and it definitely one of our visitor favorites,” said Emily Smicker, marketing & event coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

The zoo had activities for people of all ages such as spring animal encounters and their famous egg hunt.

“I think days like today are really special because you really get to see all of our visitors, all of our supporters in our community come together for a day to celebrate together at the zoo and it’s nice to have everybody all in one space at one time and just see how special this place is to the Erie community,” Smicker went on to say.

While the zoo is celebrating Easter in a more traditional way, here at Penn State Behrend, they’re digging up the fun.

Penn State Behrend hosted a prehistoric egg hunt. Students put together “excavation sites” for kids to dig up eggs, fossils and other prizes.

“Every kid loves an egg hunt, and we really love our science so we wanted to mesh the two together to really have a nice egg hunt with a science twist,” said Beth Potter, associate professor of biology at Penn State Behrend.

The school of science brought this event back for the second year due to popular demand.

“At Penn State, we’re trying to really involve all of our college kids in. So, while we’re welcoming in the community, it is kind of an extension of our curriculum,” Potter explained.

“Not only does it get us involved with in community it helps us educate the kids,” said Jillian Devies-Adams, Penn State Behrend student and ecology major.

Potter encourages her students to have these types of events to keep science moving forward.

“Seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces. They get really interested in things like these and that’s a really good thing to see,” Devies-Adams went on to say.

“Our love for biology is prehistoric here,” Beth Potter.

Both hunts today were filled with crowds of families and everyone left with dozens of eggs and smiles.