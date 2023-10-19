Another family-friendly Halloween event took place Thursday night at the Erie Maritime Museum. Ghouls on the Bay held a fun, not-so-scary, family-friendly trick-or-treat event.

Kids were invited to dress up in their costumes, trick-or-treat, meet members of oliver hazard perry’s crew, and take part in halloween-themed maritime activities.

The museum educator explained what this brings for our community.

“It makes us feel good I mean we want to be a community hub and give people the ability to come and be a part of our family here at the maritime museum so this is exciting,” said Chuck Johnson, museum educator.

The museum already has a 2024 events calendar in the works to bring more events for the community.