With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, all eyes are now on Christmas and getting ready for the season.

Some people already have their decorations and trees up, but others wait until after Thanksgiving to prepare.

It’s something people constantly debate, whether a live tree or an artificial is better. So, we spoke to people going out in the fields of Port Farms who were looking to get in the holiday spirit with some hard work.

As people throughout the United States finish their Thanksgiving leftovers and head out to look for some of the best holiday deals, attention turns to preparing the centerpiece of the holiday’s for many, a Christmas tree.

That’s exactly what dozens of families have done this weekend, getting the opportunity to pick their own live trees at Port Farms and even chopping them down by hand.

“It’s kind of a whole experience for them because usually they come, pick out their tree, maybe have a hot chocolate, hang out, and just spend family time together. It’s just really nice for the people around here because it just creates such good memories,” said Jade Hanas, guest services and cashier team leader.

The ongoing debate between which is better, a live or artificial tree continues, both sides having pros and cons.

One couple on the hunt for the perfect tree said live trees just offer a different charm than fake ones. They consider the appeal unbeatable.

“We used to have an artificial tree, but we went back to a live tree because you just can’t replace the smell. That pine in the house,” said Christian Kaltenbaugh, live tree shopper. “Or the experience of coming to get it,” said Rhonda Kaltenbaugh.

Many people said they use artificial trees so they can reuse them each year without hassle and clean up is much quicker.

Others said the holiday season wouldn’t be the same without putting in that effort and finding the perfect tree for your home grown from the ground.

“Last year, it was a lot of work. It took us a half hour. This year we walked right up on it, in and out. Every experience is different,” Christian Kaltenbaugh said.

“I’m very picky, I always know what I’m looking for. So, he has to wait until I find it, but I found it right away this year,” Rhonda Kaltenbaugh went on to say.

Something to note, live trees require daily watering. The couple said the tree absorbs more water than you might realize.

And while shedding needles pose a problem for some, take note of what type of tree you buy. The Kaltenbaugh’s said a fraser fir tree will last through the season without much of a mess.