Local churches opened their doors for Christmas mass Monday morning to share a special message with parishioners. Erie families made their way to Christmas Mass to begin their holiday festivities.

The pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church said the Eucharist is celebrated every Sunday but their message on Christmas celebrates the incarnation of Jesus.

“To be with us, God lowers himself to be like a human being so that he can redeem us and save us from sins that were lost at the beginning of the world,” said Father Philip Pinczewski, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Pinczewski said parishioners of his church rejoice on this day with the hope of salvation and new life being made possible.

“It gives us hope that he’s raised us up to be like God a little more but we have the chance to have eternal life now we’re redeemed we have new hope,” Father Pinczewski said.

He said hope is something that everyone can carry with them in the current state of the world.

“If you’re hopeless you can’t continue on and the world’s worthless but when we have hope we can build a better place a place where people can have justice and and peace and love,” Father Pinczewski went on to say.