A community is coming together to honor the life of a young girl that was cut tragically short.

Following a battle with leukemia, six-year-old Yoleena Hull lost her life in October 2014.

To honor her selfless spirit, her family has partnered with Christian Ministries of the Apostolic Faith Church to host a toy drive giving back to others this holiday season.

This time of year can be a difficult time for many, and the Hull family is hoping they can bring the joy their daughter shared with them to as many children as possible this Christmas.

“She had a giving nature. She would give a child her last, she would try to help. I wanted to find something that would honor her memory. You know, I think God sent me an angel, she left me at the age of 6,” said Floyd Hull, father of Yoleena Hull.

The family was able to collect 575 toys. They hope to make the toy drive a yearly event.