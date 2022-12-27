An Erie family originally from the Middle East is opening a business later this weekend, and the owner said he’s living the American dream.

The new business owner said he moved from Iraq in high school, and in Erie it’s possible to follow your dreams.

Salah Mohammad is a Kurdish American, and in 2008 he and his family moved from Iraq to Erie. Mohammad said he was in high school at the time and attended Strong Vincent. In 2012, he graduated and moved on to work at several businesses across the county.

Now, Mohammad is opening his own business this week, a hookah bar on 33rd Street and Pine Avenue and encourages others to stay determined.

“If you want to work and if you want to follow your dreams, it’s easy to make businesses. It’s easy to work and easy to find jobs here in Erie. Everybody’s hiring, everybody’s welcoming, and you can find a job really easily if you really want. If you want to follow your dream, you should never stop,” said Mohammad.

Mohammad’s cousin agreed and said Erie is a great place to follow your dreams.

“It’s a very welcoming community. It helps a lot of immigrants and people in need, people from war-torn countries like Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and hopefully Ukraine. It’s a welcoming community, and it’s a beautiful thing,” said Mohammad Ali, cousin of business owner.

Mohammad and his family said they hope to highlight Middle Eastern culture with their new business.

“We have a lot of diversity right now in Erie. I hope that it grows more and we see more businesses from the Afghani people and the Syrian and every other group.”

The hookah lounge will open Friday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. Mohommad added that he’s looking forward to the event.