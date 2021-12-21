Erie FCU donates $30K to support local hunger awareness

For the second consecutive year, Erie Federal Credit Union (Erie FCU) they will donate $30,000 to 10 local food agencies and nonprofits to fight hunger.

The “Give Hope – Feed the Need” campaign is in response to the increased demand for food assistance and hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As was the case last year, local food-based charities are still in need of support to realize the full impact

of their mission to serve those less fortunate” said Brian Waugaman, CEO of Erie FCU. “Adhering to the

credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People’, Erie FCU is wholly committed to providing support to

these community resources so desperately in need this holiday season.”

The 10 organizations receiving a contribution are:

Metro-Erie Meals on Wheels

Salvation Army of Erie

Emmaus Ministries

Community of Caring

St. Martin Center

Erie Martin Luther King Center

Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA

Home House of Erie

Kind Pantry by CAP

Bethany Outreach Center

Each will each receive a $3,000 check to be used for programs affiliated with supplying meals, nourishment and warm companionship to families and individuals who will be affected this winter.