Members of the Erie Fire Department introduced their newest member Wednesday morning, and this member comes with fur, four legs and a tail.

David Belmondo has our report.

He loves playing with his special toy, but when it comes to getting down to business, Horus is ready to go.

“Horus is a new member of the Erie Fire Department. He’s a accelerant detecting K-9. The Erie Fire Department has gotten great support from the mayor, his chief of staff,” said Donald Sauer, Erie Fire Department.

Horus can sniff out accelerants at a fire scene. That can help when it comes to investigating the origins of a fire.

But his specialized training does not come cheap.

“The cost of the dog was very expensive. All the training that he’s done so far, everything that Adam went through in the training, was paid for by the ATF,” said Sauer.

Expenses covered by the ATF program include the cost of the dog, his kennel, veterinarian care to this point, and the training. The estimated cost is around $70,000, all covered by the ATF.

Vet care is provided by Animal Ark and Animal Kingdom Hospital in Erie. Buzz n B’s Aquarium & Pet Shop is providing food for the life of the dog.