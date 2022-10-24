One City of Erie fire department is celebrating Halloween with a carved pumpkin that weighs more than 1,000 pounds.

It’s the second time an Erie firefighter has grown a pumpkin for the community to enjoy. Erie Fireman John Stewart grew a pumpkin that weighs over 1,000 pounds.

The pumpkin sits outside Firehouse 13 on East 28th Street. It took an artist seven hours to carve and create the display.

“People stop by, they’ll take a lot of pictures, they’ll have their kids run up next to it, get some pictures with them. Yeah, it’s really cool. Something different to focus on, especially this time of year, and kids love to come check it out with their families, and it’s a really cool thing,” said Matt Vickey, Erie firefighter.

Local artist Twila Zella-Frow carved the great pumpkin.