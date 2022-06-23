(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The fifth annual Erie Food Truck Festival returns this Saturday, June 25.

The Iroquois School District Foundation announced advance tickets are available until midnight on Friday, June 24 at eriefoodtruckfestival.com for the fifth annual Erie Food Truck Festival.

The festival will take place Saturday, June 25 from 2 – 8 p.m. at the former G.E. Fields in Lawrence Park.

The Groove is headlining the event, with a power packed line up of 13 of Erie’s favorite food trucks, local brewers, and wineries.

Your $10 advance ticket includes an Erie Food Truck Festival souvenir pint cup, access to local food trucks, and a fun filled lineup of local bands. The NRG stage will be live all day featuring The Groove, Mambo, Lindsay Vendetti & Eric Brewer, and Zack Orr.