(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Iadeluca Chiropractic and several businesses are inviting the Erie community for their Summer Snacks and Backs event.

Each Thursday, a food truck or multiple food trucks will be parked in the Iadeluca Chiropractic parking lot on the corner of West 26th Street and Peninsula Drive. According to a release, the purpose of the weekly event is to support small businesses.

For the next few months, local food trucks will have a prime location to sell their culinary creations at no cost to them.

“It is not just about offering a unique dining experience – it is also about impacting the local economy and supporting small businesses,” said Dr. David Iadeluca of Iadeluca Chiropractic.

Small businesses are a significant driver of the economy, and food trucks tend to be micro-enterprises with five employees or fewer. They hire local people, buy from local sources, and sell to local customers.

According to Dr. Iadeluca, “We have a prime location at one of the busiest intersections in Millcreek, and we wanted to do something to support other local businesses and bring the community together. Food trucks create a sense of community and stimulate job growth and entrepreneurship.”

The Snacks and Backs event will begin Thursday, May 4, and run through the fall. Featured food trucks and hours will be posted weekly on Iadeluca Chiropractic’s Facebook page, and flyers will be displayed in local businesses in the 26th and Peninsula area.

If a local food truck wants to participate in Snacks and Backs, please get in touch with Brittney Guarino by email or call 814-459-2580.