The local group Erie for Ukraine will continue to accept donations to send over to Ukraine before the first container is shipped out next week.

The pastor of the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is asking for dry foods, baby food, baby clothing and medical supplies.

If you wish to help, they will be accepting donations again on Wednesday, March 23 and on Saturday, March 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at their warehouse — 820 West 20th Street.