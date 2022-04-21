Over the past few weeks, volunteers have been busy at the Erie for Ukraine warehouse on West 20th Street.

They have packed seven containers full of over $80,000 worth of goods.

“The first few containers that we have shipped are currently on the ocean so they have not been received yet,” said Ruth Ribalko, Erie for Ukraine.

They are also getting support from outside the community.

“This Saturday, we are having someone from Warren County coming. They reached out to us and I think they raised about $10,000. They are bringing a container themselves, so that is going to be pretty exciting meeting them and having them partner with us,” Ribalko said.

They are still collected every Saturday until April 30, 2022 and need more medical supplies, such as splints.

“Some of the Chinese-grade ones that you can buy online break, so they are useless. They have received a ton of those,” Ribalko said.

They are asking for U.S. or medical-grade splints. Another big need is the refugee housing situation when some of them arrive in Erie.

“We would love to see if the community has any apartments that they have available, or if your house is set up in a way that could host a family. It would be beneficial,” said Julia Bogdanets, Erie for Ukraine.

Erie for Ukraine is also planning for a Ukrainian Refugees Appreciation Day to raise more money.