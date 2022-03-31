Erie for Ukraine is still accepting donations and will be open on Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Each Saturday in April, Erie for Ukraine will accept donations that will soon be shipped overseas. The campaign manager said there are different donation sites set up around the Erie community.

Right now, they are looking to collect more diapers, baby formula, washing detergent in powder form and other essentials.

The manager said they have been successful in shipping those products overseas.

“We shipped out two containers and it’s super exciting. The Erie community has been very gracious. We had thought we only had enough for one container, but we have enough stuff for three more and we have four more Saturdays left,” said Ruth Ribalko, Campaign Manager for Erie for Ukraine.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Here is a look at some of the most needed donation items:

Kids diapers

Baby formula (expiration after September 2022)

Hygiene products

Feminine products

First-aid kits

Washing detergent (powder form)

Rice

Buckwheat

Dry soups (Ramen in a cup, Ramen soup packets)

If you’d like to make a financial donation, you can do so in person or on their website. To check more information on Erie For Ukraine, visit their Facebook page.