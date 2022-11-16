Erie Ford dealers are helping the Sister’s of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network continue their mission as part of the Ford Friendship Express Program’s 25th anniversary event.

The dealership is donating a new 2022 Ford Transit Van to the SSJ Neighborhood Network as they say it will be used to support all of their ministries like picking out food for their soup kitchen, and transporting garden supplies or youth to different educational trips.

A representative of the SSJ Neighborhood Network says the new addition of the van will benefit all involved and make it easier to complete their tasks.

“Our staff and our dedicated volunteers over more than 22 years have been using their own personal vehicles and have enabled us to accomplish so much, but this is really going to be the next step forward, and just such a great relief to have this and enable us to do our mission,” said Gretchen Gallagher Durney, gardens and greenspace director, Sister’s of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

Durney says she looks forward to using the van for more purposes within Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.