Bright colors will take over downtown as Erie’s LGBTQ+ community and supporters celebrate PrideFest.

Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed June 24 as Pride Day in the City of Erie during his weekly news conference Thursday morning.

This Saturday, the Pride Parade and Festival will be taking place in downtown Erie.

The parade will step off at 11th and State streets starting at noon. The festival will begin after that in Perry Square with 110 vendors, and concludes at 5 p.m.

“We have everything from a cookie lady to a queer social group, to youth support groups, to trans support groups,” Alex Sphon, president of the NWPA Pride Alliance.

Alex Sphon, the president of the NWPA Pride Alliance, tells us that he has seen exponential growth since the first Pride. The organization is expecting 5,000 people to celebrate.

When planning this year’s event, Sphon told us that the Pride Alliance was sure to make it as safe and inclusive as a possible.

“We have speakers from every walk of life. So, we have people of color that will be speaking on stage. We have drag artists given the stuff going on with drag all across the country, we’ve made sure to include them. We have trans and non-binary voices. We also have disabled queer voices included,” Sphon said.

This year’s festival is sponsored and supported by Erie Insurance, Central Outreach, and Adagio Health.

Michael Wachter with Erie Insurance said promoting education and inclusivity can lead to more success for both businesses and their employees.

“When people feel welcomed and included and comfortable, they do their best work, they’re empowered, they’re engaged in their work force,” said Michael Wachter, co-chair of Erie Insurance’s Pride Alliance Affinity Network.

Wachter also said it’s easier to recruit and retain employees because they know they have a welcoming place to work.

“The employers, their backing of the LGBTQ+ community does help to put a positive foot forward as people want to not only live here but as small businesses and to develop and the economic vitality of our region,” Wachter went on to say.

The NWPA Pride Alliance will be hosting over 35 pride events this year, including a picnic and Pride Fest in Meadville.