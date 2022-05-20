One area Girl Scout Troop took their cookie sales on the road Friday.

Girl Scout Troop 30-479 stopped by the JET 24/FOX 66 studios hoping to find a few customers.

The scouts teamed up with EMTA in order to reach as many potential customers as possible.

Due to delays in Girl Scout Cookie production, the troop has been working hard to make up for lost time. The girls plan to use the proceeds from selling cookies to go on a trip to Niagara Falls.

So far, they’ve sold over 2,800 boxes.

Customers can still purchase their favorite cookies online through May 30 at gswpa.org/findcookies.