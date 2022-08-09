(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Today is Erie Gives Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 marks the 12th annual Erie Gives Day where people have an opportunity to support their favorite local nonprofits.

The Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day started at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Those donating have 12 hours to contribute (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

This year, there are more nonprofits than ever before with 469 organizations participating.

Last year, over 10,000 people donated, breaking a new record of over $7 million given to local nonprofits. The minimum donation is $25. There is no limit to the number of organizations you can donate to.

The Erie Community Foundation and sponsors will provide a prorated match to each gift made to a nonprofit.

Get your pens and papers ready, you can donate by calling the Erie Community Foundation at 814-454-0843 or by giving online at eriegives.org.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

As of 10:30 a.m., the Second Harvest Food Bank, the Erie Philharmonic, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), the Erie City Mission, and Camp Judson were the Top 5 in the leaderboard.

Click here for a real-time look at the Top 20 leaderboard as Erie Gives Day 2022 continues.