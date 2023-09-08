The Erie community continues its support for Erie Gives Day breaking another record this year.

The Erie Community Foundation announced the total from Erie Gives Day 2023 — a whopping $8.2 million for local nonprofits.

Maria Miller, president of Taylor’s HOPE, said this is the first year they participated in Erie Gives Day. She added that the money raised will help continue her daughter’s mission of creating awareness and reducing the stigma around substance use disorders.

“She started the Hope page and spoke at a lot of events, including narcotics anonymous meetings at high schools and basically was a good resource for people personally. People would reach out to her a lot for help and support,” said Miller.

“This is their major fundraiser for many of the nonprofits who participate. They use these as a way to build their donor list and to raise really important, unrestricted funds for their organization,” said Karen Bilowith, president & CEO of Erie Community Foundation.

More than 492 nonprofits were supported this year for Erie Gives Day.