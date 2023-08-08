Hundreds of local nonprofits are feeling the support of the community.

More than $7 million has been raised so far on this Erie Gives Day, and the list of nonprofits continues to grow each year.

After months of planning, the Erie Community Foundation is celebrating its 13th annual Erie Gives Day, raising millions of dollars for more than 500 nonprofits.

“The beauty of Erie Gives is that these are dollars, they don’t have to apply for a grant, and they meet immediate needs,” said Erin Fessler, vice president of communications for the Erie Community Foundation.

There have been more than 17,000 donations made, many choosing to give online. For dozens of nonprofits, this funding supports their work all year long.

Representatives from the Erie Community Foundation said the support for these local nonprofits says a lot about the community.

“We’re all about people in place and in Erie, people love their place. That’s demonstrated, not only by the outpouring of support with the dollars raised, but we received last year over 11,000 gifts from different donors,. So that’s a significant amount of participation,” said Karen Bilowith, CEO of the Erie Community Foundation.

“It just gives you a really good feeling about Erie and the generosity of our community. We have a saying that Erie Gives generously and you see that happening today,” Fessler added.