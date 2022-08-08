Erie Gives Day starts in less than 24 hours.

Erie Gives Day is an opportunity for the community to support their favorite nonprofits. The Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day event starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Those donating have 12 hours to contribute (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

This year there is a list of more than 400 nonprofits to support. The minimum donation is $25.

We reached out to the president of Flying for Veterans, a nonprofit that is new to Erie Gives Day. The president of the organization said Flying for Veterans provides free flight services to veterans.

Currently this nonprofit provides sightseeing flights out of Erie with help from Fundamentals Flight School.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“The Erie Community Foundation has been instrumental in helping us. They’ve been great. We call them with questions, we ask what we can do to promote ourselves. Like I said, we’re very new. We don’t have a large marketing budget and they have been just fantastic in helping us getting the word out,” said Brian McCauley, President of Flying for Veterans.

Last year, over 10,000 donors raised more than $7 million.