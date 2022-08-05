Erie Gives Day is less than a week away. It’s an opportunity for the community to support local nonprofits.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the community can choose to support a nonprofit from a list of more than 400 options.

Each year, the Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day helps raise funds for local organizations. This year, there are more than 450 nonprofits to choose from.

“We’ve more than doubled the amount of nonprofits. Every year new nonprofits sign up, and it’s a great experience for them, because they’ve never been a part of it. When they jump on board and see how it happens and how they meet new donors and they share their mission, it’s really a win-win for everybody involved on Erie Gives,” said Erin Fessler, vice-president of marketing at the Erie Community Foundation.

Last year, about 10,000 donors raised more than $7 million dollars. Representatives said its a team effort.

“Along with our corporate sponsors, we provide the pro-rated match pool, the website, the servers, our staff is involved, and it’s our way to educate the next generation about philanthropy and giving, giving online, and how simple and easy it is,” Fessler added.

The leader of one group that works with the city’s youth said Erie Gives Day helps newer nonprofits spread the word about their organizations.

“It provides a lot of different opportunities for organizations like myself who are just starting out and who don’t know the ins and outs about doing a lot of different fundraising, or don’t have the time to invest in doing all the fundraising. Erie Gives is like a perfect day for almost all the nonprofits in Erie,” said Tywonn Taylor, CEO of Career & Dreams, Inc.

Taylor encourages community members to take a look at the list of nonprofits and pick one to support.

“Find the nonprofit organization or mission that you support, that you feel passionate about, and there are so many different ones here that really go out and try to make an impact in our community. This is a day that you can really look forward to knowing that those dollars will be used in the manner they should be used in,” Taylor added.

You can find out more information about Erie Gives Day here.