Those looking for a job in the healthcare and life sciences industries had an opportunity to pitch themselves to employers on Tuesday.

The Erie Regional Chamber of Growth Partnership (ERCGP) welcomes 28 employers to the ambassador banquet and conference center.

Jake Rouch, the vice president of economic development with the ERCGP, said that Erie has become a hub for healthcare work helping to offer crucial job openings for a heavily in-demand profession.

“When you come to Erie, you have the opportunity to be working for big employers like UPMC, LECOM, AHN, but you have a lot of other mid-sized and smaller employers providing specialized care,” said Rouch. “So if it’s your field of choice, there’s a wide array of opportunities, and candidly, you can come here and start working for one. If it doesn’t work out, you know there are going to be other opportunities in the Erie market.”

If you missed the job fair, you can reach out to the ERCGP and they’ll facilitate getting your name out to employers.