Erie High School hosted a Signing Day for students in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program Friday.

Students in attendance signed ceremonial letters of intent to commit to entering the workforce.

The CTE Program includes pre-engineering, machining, auto mechanics and marketing.

The class of 2022 has had an unconventional experience through their education, navigating through the pandemic.

These students are now looking forward to what’s next.

“It’s all coming so fast. The year’s been fast. Really happy about graduating and getting hired in a field that I’m good in, which really makes me proud,” said Owen Joslin, student, Erie High School.

Erie High stresses the importance of vocational education, and says that closing the skills gap will help secure the future of our community.