An animal shelter is giving pets a home while their owners receive help themselves.

Erie Humane Society and SafeNet partnered to start the Haven to Home kennel program.

The program would provide temporary shelter to animals belonging to domestic abuse victims.

The Humane Society would board the animals, provide medical care and love while the owners seek the help and counseling that they would need from SafeNet.

Owners could keep their pets at the Humane Society indefinitely until they would be ready to be reunited.

“We really want people to know that SafeNet’s there, the Erie Humane Society is there. We are not just a resource at the Erie Humane Society for animals, but we’re a resource for people. We will be there for these families and their pets every step of the way,” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director at the Erie Humane Society.

Anyone interested in donating to the Haven to Home kennel program can contact the Erie Humane Society or SafeNet.