(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Humane Society is in critical need of supplies after taking in a large group of cats and kittens.

The humane society took in 83 cats and kittens from one Erie County residence on Wednesday, and is returning on Thursday to collect around 50 more cats.

The humane society says their intentions were good at heart, and are asking the community for any donations they can provide to help accommodate the large intake of animals.

There is overflow housing already set up for the animals, but any donation the community can provide is welcomed.

Items they’re asking for are:

Wet and dry cat and kitten food (any brand)

Pellet litter (Tractor Supply horse bedding or Feline Pine)

Non-clumping clay litter

Cleaning supplies such as gloves, paper towels and disinfecting wipes

Gently used towels and blankets

Gift cards to pet supply stores

Donation items can be dropped off at their shelter or you can make monetary donations on their website.