The first week of Camp Rescue at the Erie Humane Society is coming to an end as one coordinator said children are being taught kindness towards animals.

This month, 80 kids participated in the camp, while listening to different speakers each day and learning aspects like the importance of vaccines for pets.

The children also received a hands-on experience at the shelter while making treats for dogs and toys for cats.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s really sweet. It’s exciting to see people bring their kids here. The kids come the first day and they’re so shy and they don’t know anybody, they’re nervous, they don’t know what to expect. Then by the end of the week, they’re all best friends, they want to come back next year. So we’re doing this again next month,” said Maria Mott, volunteer and programs coordinator for the Erie Humane Society.

Mott said anyone interested in attending the camp next month can stop by the Erie Humane Society for more information.