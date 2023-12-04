Erie Insurance has invested nearly a million dollars to support 10 local nonprofits.

Erie Insurance is working to give a boost to neighborhood programs by investing more than $900,000 into local nonprofits.

The Martin Luther King Center, which serves Erie’s youth, and Erie Dawn, which serves homeless women and children, are two of the 10 organizations to receive funding.

“We’re able to address some facility improvements, expand some programming and also train some people. We’re excited about this opportunity to partner with Erie Insurance through the NAP and look forward to everything that we’re going to be able to accomplish because of them,” said James Sherrod, executive director of the MLK Center.

“This funding is really making it possible for us to do these renovations. Things that we would not otherwise be able to probably do,” said Dr. Susanne Kuligowski, executive director of Erie Dawn.

Climate Changers is another nonprofit to receive funding. They provide ex-offenders with re-entry programs and other resources.

“It’s a very effective program. The main thing that we want to do is to get people back into the workforce and…become productive citizens,” said Fred Williams, founder of Climate Changers.

“It’s just a time of the year where we’re thankful that Erie Insurance is the type of organization that they are that allow us to impact our community, whether it’s for the young kids that are six weeks old to the seniors that are 90 years old,” Sherrod said.