Erie Insurance employees ended a Diversity Summit by painting murals depicting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Local artist Antonio Howard provided the outlines for employees to fill in with color. Employees at branch offices across 12 states took part in painting the murals.

Organizers said events like this will make the organization better overall.

“We know the corporations that will be the most successful and most sustainable in the future will be the companies that are the most diverse, most equitable and most inclusive. So as leaders as Erie is, we want to lead that charge,” said Lance Hyde, vice president diversity, equity and inclusion, Erie Insurance.

The murals will be on display in each of Erie Insurance’s branch offices.