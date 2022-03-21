It could be a busy few months in one corner of Perry Square as Erie Insurance workers slowly return to the downtown campus.

The company is asking for volunteers to return to the buildings first. They will set the stage for more employees to return to the company buildings, including a newly constructed office tower.

Company Spokesperson Matt Cummings told Action News that they expect the improving pandemic conditions will make it possible for them to begin reopening their home office campus in Downtown Erie on a limited basis in the coming weeks.