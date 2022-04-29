Erie Insurance kicked off its 100 Trees Project on Arbor Day 2022.

The urban tree planting effort aims to plant 100 new curbside trees over the course of three years. The 100 trees will be planted along E. 5th and E. 6th streets between French and Parade streets. The project will wrap up with Erie Insurance’s 100th anniversary in April 2025.

The project is replacing trees that were removed during construction of the various buildings on campus.

“We, in our area, have that opportunity to green up the city, do some things with trees and have them provide shade. It has a lot of benefits for the city. It obviously deadens traffic, traffic noise, insulates some of the buildings from sunlight so you save on heating and cooling,” said Bill Matrogran, Vice President of Construction Management and Operations at Erie Insurance.

The first tree planted was a 10-foot tall Colonial Spirit Elm that will eventually grow to be over 60 feet tall.