Erie International Film Festival announces 9-day event starts Friday

Moviegoers with no plans this weekend can buy a ticket to Erie.

The Erie International Film Festival (EIFF) announced the dates and information for the 2021 event will begin this Friday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 18th.

Nearly 60 independent films from around the world will screen over the course of nine days, ranging from transmedia filmmakers using a multi-platform approach to story creation to traditional-style films screened through state-of-the-art-technology.

The EIFF is showing 20 of the selected films in a free presentation of “Roaring 20’s Dinner Theatre Gala” at ROOM 33 on State St. on Saturday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m.

