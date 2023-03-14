The Erie Junior Philharmonic held its spring concert Tuesday night to a packed house of music lovers.

Four ensembles, consisting of 100 area school-aged performers, took to the stage at Strong Vincent Middle School for a range of musical works. The artistic director shared how they structure the groups of performers.

“What I love about what we do here is that we don’t structure the groups by age. We structure them by ability level. If some students start this year and do really well, they may move into a different group, which is really cool. But generally, our students are anywhere grades two through 12,” said Matthew Salvaggio, artistic director, Erie Jr. Philharmonic.

The concert also featured the 2022/23 concerto competition winner, tuba player Kelson Laska.