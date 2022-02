The Erie Junior Philharmonic (EJP) has named a new permanent Music Director and Conductor — Matthew Salvaggio.

Salvaggio has served as interim Music Director and Conductor for the EJP since October 2021.

“Getting to work with the students of the Jr. Phil has been an incredible experience – they are hardworking, driven and really love music. Erie is so fortunate to have this program that provides musical opportunities for students of all ages, and I’m so excited to be leading the Jr. Phil through its 75th season and beyond,” said Salvaggio.

In addition to his work with the EJP, Salvaggio is the founder and Music Director of the Cleveland Repertory Orchestra. The 2021-22 season marks his fifth season as Music Director of the Euclid Symphony Orchestra.

The Erie Junior Philharmonic is celebrating its 75th year, and is one of the oldest youth orchestras in the United States.

Salvaggio was the 2021 Second Prize winner of the American Prize in wind conducting and a 2015 semi-finalist in the National Band Association’s Young Conductor Mentor Project. In 2019, he was a finalist for conducting positions with both the United States Army and Air Force Bands – an honor reserved for a select few each year.

The Erie Junior Philharmonic offers weekly rehearsals at Strong Vincent Middle School, with sectional coaching and advanced chamber ensembles for members of the string, brass, woodwind and percussion sections of the orchestra. Performance opportunities include annual winter and spring concerts, a tour of schools, ensemble performances, an annual concerto competition and a performance on the stage of the historic Warner Theater side-by-side with the Erie Philharmonic.

Visit Jr. Phil — Erie Philharmonic for more information on the Erie Junior Philharmonic. Click here for information on auditions.