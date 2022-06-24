Kids are learning to swim at Rodger Young Park this summer.

Three times a week, families are invited to the Rodger Young Park pool on Buffalo Road for free swim lessons.

Advanced registration is required, and lessons take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Dozens of children are learning to swim this summer, part of the Brian Lee Crosby Memorial Learn to Swim program 2022.

One parent says several of her children are enrolled in the program.

“It definitely is an important skill and you need to have all the levels in my opinion. My kids love learning and love being able to be around other children and socialize and have a good time,” said Sarah Young, parent.

The Learn to Swim program runs through August. Click here to register your child for the free swim program.