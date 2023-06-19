June 19 is a federal holiday known as Juneteenth which celebrates freedom and it’s the third year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday.

However, many may not understand its significance as it commemorates when slaves were emancipated on June 19, 1865.

Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation, said he believes it’s important for communities to acknowledge Juneteenth and black history.

“We have an entire generation who knows nothing about African-American history. It needs to be taught and emphasized as a part of the state curriculum in our high schools because understand that the slaves in America built America,” said Bishop Dwane Brock.

Brock added while it may be uncomfortable he believes understanding history can inform a better future.

Especially when so many formerly enslaved families migrated to our region.

“There has been a mass migration to New York to Baltimore to Erie and to Detroit. Erie was a part of that migration,” Brock said.

Gary Horton, the leader of the NAACP of Erie, said for more than 30 years he’s taken groups of students to the south to learn about the history of both the emancipation and the civil rights movement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’ve taken thousands of kids, and now, in some cases, a third generation of kids — grandma went, mom went and now the children are going,” said Horton.

It’s an educational program called “Walking in Black History” that goes to 15 historic sites in Alabama, Georgia and Washington D.C.

Horton added many of the students who went on the trip have gone on to college, pursued careers or even started their own businesses.

He added that commemorating Juneteenth and learning about black history sends an important message to students.

“Other people have made a sacrifice for us to do the very best we can to get the very best education we can and then come back to our city and work as hard as we can to make it a better place for all of us,” said Horton.