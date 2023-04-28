The Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrated 40 years of impacting the lives of children while adding one more to the list Friday morning.

Courtney Nientimp, the regional manager of the Erie Make-A-Wish, said over 20,500 wishes have been granted locally. She added updates on previous Make-A-Wish recipients were shared before a wish reveal for Elliot, one of the kids in attendance.

The wish reveal involved animals from the Erie Zoo — like Alpacas — making an appearance. Nientimp said being able to make a child’s wish come true would not be possible without the help of the community.

“The community comes together to make that a reality. In this case, there are a lot of people involved today, but for the most part, there are donations that come through. The average cost of a wish of $5,000, so this is also a fundraiser for us where we will probably raise somewhere in the realm of $45,000 or nine wishes,” said Nientimp.

If you would like to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, you can do so by heading to their website.