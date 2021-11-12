Erie Makes Day to celebrate Erie makers of all ages Saturday

The Erie County Public Library will host Erie Makes Day this Saturday, Nov. 13.

The event will bring constructors of all ages together across the county to create and explore their making interests at various library locations and community partner sites.

A full lineup and event registrations can be found HERE.

Library events will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at:

Blasco Memorial Library

Edinboro Branch Library

Lincoln Community Center Library

People can register for activities such as beach glass pendant making, pumpkin chuckin’ catapults, DIY sugar scrubs, button palooza, printmaking and more HERE.

All library locations will also offer a variety of take-and-make kits for children, teens and adults, such as origami, faux terrariums, frosting decorating, straw rockets and more.

Erie Makes Day will also feature two challenges for kids. Teens were challenged with creating their own 30-second stop motion video, and children ages 6-12 created an original creature composed entirely of approved materials. Winners from both maker challenges will also be announced during the day.

Erie Makes locations include:

CAM Erie (142 W. 12 St., Erie) who will host open tours plus demonstrations on podcast recording, green screen use, and bokeh photography.

Claytopia (924 W. Erie Plaza Dr., Erie) offers registered children a free tile to paint.

Corry Public Library (117 W. Washington St., Corry) invites patrons to create their own catapult and test their design again mini pumpkin challenges.

Grounded Printshop (1902 Cherry St., Erie) where patrons can enjoy a demonstration on papermaking and monoprinting, with the chance to try their hand at each.

Inner-City Neighborhood Art House (201 E. 10 St., Erie) will host two sessions to create wind chimes and sun catchers from found objects for students ages 7-18.

Lake Erie Woodworks (1113 Walnut St., Erie) will offer an open house style tour of the workshop and provide demonstrations of their woodworking equipment.

