An Erie man received an award from the British Horror Film Festival after writing his first screenplay.

Lee Copeland wrote the screenplay “Oread” after quitting his full-time job last year and going back to school for screenwriting in Edinboro.

He said he wrote the screenplay and revised it in a month then began his process of submitting it to festivals all around the world. His hard work has paid off as Copeland was awarded “best screenplay” at the British Horror Film Festival.

“It was incredible having somebody read my screenplay, get what I was trying to get across in it and enjoy it and also respect it for the technical completion of it. To go to London and just be amongst all of those very talented individuals and to be a part of that festival and then walk away with something like this was undreamt of,” said Lee Copeland, screenwriter.

Copeland said he has been accepted into four different festivals in three countries as well as two festivals here in the U.S.